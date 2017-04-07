Research paper in articles Isolve problems in the world

Laser Hair Removal Treatment - Laser Skin Solutions

Date: 2017-04-07 17:01

More videos «Isolve problems in the world»

Yes. Actively growing hair follicles will be destroyed. However as with all depilation methods, only actively growing follicles are affected, so dormant or ‘resting’ hair follicles may start to produce hair at a later time. This ‘new growth’ (not re-growth) would need to be treated in the same manner.

SAQA

At Laser Skin Solutions all staff are required to undertake the nationally recognised BTEC Award for the delivery of Laser and Light technologies and techniques. This requires months of studying and training with both written and practical exams. We are the only clinic locally to hold this qualifications. We do not solely rely on the standard 6 day training provided by the laser manufacturer. Staff at Laser Skin Solutions are trained to a very high standard and regularly update their clinical knowledge and skills.

Welcome []

The Lumina offers the most advanced treatments currently available, providing the very best balance of clinical results, speed of treatment and client comfort.

The laser targets the pigment in the hair and skin and thus it is important that you do not have a suntan – whether natural or artificial.

Everyone is different and it is just not possible to be accurate. Somewhere between 6 and 8 laser hair removal treatments are usually required. The exact number will vary depending on where the hair is, what has been done to the hair in the past and, of course, your individual response. Hormonal conditions, such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), will also have a significant bearing on how the treatment progresses. At Laser Skin Solutions, we have a dedicated team of professionals to advise you on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Visit our skin advice centre on PCOS to find out more.

The most common after effect is redness of the skin that can last for a day or so. Slight blistering can occur but this is very rare and will clear up within a few days. In darker skin types, changes in skin colour can occur and you will be advised of any adjunct treatment necessary to prevent this.

Because each individual’s skin responds differently we always carry out a careful pre-treatment patch test procedure to assess individual response so that no unexpected reactions take place during a full treatment.

If you are plucking, waxing or threading, you should stop 9 weeks prior to treatment and change to shaving or cutting the hair.

You should avoid alcohol, aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories such as Nurofen for 98 hours before treatment - this will reduce the risk of a skin reaction.

A short burst of light is fired at the skin's surface. Light is absorbed by the pigment in the hair shaft, where it heats and destroys the hair. If the hair is in the growth stage (anagen), the heat is transmitted down the hair shaft to the base of the follicle and to the germ cells lining the follicle shaft, causing their destruction.

If you have a tan you should wait at least 9 weeks after your last UV exposure until there is no activity in the pigment producing cells.

«Isolve problems in the world» in pictures. More images «Isolve problems in the world».