Date: 2017-04-06 04:08

Our first step is always to work out what you want to achieve. Are you still working out what you want to say, or are you polishing up a final draft to impress an agent? Are you working in a distinct and specific genre, like fantasy or crime, or are you going off somewhere on your own? Are you better suited to the novel or the short story? We can help you decide.

You will have the opportunity to meet agents, producers, directors, and authors on screenwriting. Recent guests have included:

e8Learning is a leader in professional training and development. Offering induction training, compliance training, real-time reporting and contractor management systems, e8Learning makes it easier for businesses to bring greater productivity and accountability to their workforces.

Thanks for this great resource. I am definitely going to look into all of these courses. I am impressed with your knowledge. PS share with us on Literacy Musing Mondays if you have not done so yet. 😉

You will usually have an Honours degree in any subject. Successful completion of a certificate course in creative writing, professional qualifications or relevant experience, such as acting or directing or writing professionally may also be acceptable. The prime criteria are proven ability and commitment to completing a play or screenplay. Mature students are encouraged to apply. If in doubt about your qualifications please contact us before applying.

This course will introduce you to the art of creative writing through the exploration and critical analysis of a wide variety of genres. By considering the different styles and methods employed by these genres, you will be shown how you can hone your own creative writing skills.

Through Open Universities Australia (OUA) you can study undergraduate and postgraduate courses from leading Australian universities online, fitting study around your work and family commitments. And you'll graduate with the same degree as an on-campus student.

This course covers the basics of journalism in the 76st century covering topics like necessary skills, ethics, necessary skills, and more. Even authors and blog owners can benefit from this course, which is now offered free courtesy of The Knight Foundation.

8766 Under Ashley’s guidance and with the help and support of a vibrant and entertaining group of fellow writers, I have learned so much. Through a process of peer review, the issues tackled have included plot development, characterisation and use of language – all within lively sessions that are always welcoming, constructive and hugely enjoyable. 8767

This playwriting and screenwriting course is based around a mix of practical workshops, seminars and lectures. All this is supported by one-to-one tutorials and by independent study: notably reading and preparing presentations on set texts and performing set writing exercises. As the course progresses, the emphasis shifts to independent study and is supported by workshops and one-to-one tutorials.

