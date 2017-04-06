IGCSE Geography - Alternative to coursework :S - The

Research paper in blog Igcse geography alternative to coursework

A quadrat is a square divided into many smaller squares. A quadrat is used for measuring vegetation cover or selecting samples along a river or beach.

A tape measure is used to measure medium distances (between several metres to 85/55 metres). [the yellow thing used for measuring the distance in long jump]

Primary data is data that has been collected personally (by you or your team) using surveying or sampling methods. Examples include pedestrian counts, environmental indexes and questionnaires.

Except for Papers 6 (theory) and 7 (map skills), you may also be required to sit for Paper 9. This page summarises the main skills that you will need to learn to triumph in the exam hall.

Secondary allows you to collect information from a larger sample or samples that would not usually be accessible to you, however it may be in the wrong format and contain too much materials. You may not know the source of the data and the collection method.

Longshore drift may be measured to examine the transport of coastal material and predict the supply of sediments in future.

Identifying land use and function: Land use may be surveyed to establish boundaries of the CBD and identify management strategies to develop certain areas.

Many students lose points because they overlook some of the questions (has happened to me as well). Therefore, be sure to check that you have not missed tasks by checking for the square brackets to the right of the paper (which indicate the number of points you get). This is particularly important on pages with many tables, diagrams, graphs or maps.

Each paper that I have seen so far, asks how survey (collection) methods can be improved. These are the most common answers, of which at least two should always be applicable.

