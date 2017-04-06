Research paper in blog Marketing case studies

Brand Marketing Case Studies – Think with Google

Date: 2017-04-06 04:36

Established corporate balloon printers B-Loony were introduced to The Marketing Centre to launch . Andy MacInnes, Commercial Director talks about how having a Marketing Director one day a week works for them.

Part-time Marketing Director drives 55% growth for ISD Solutions, the leading UK specialist contractor in the design, construction and maintenance of panel-based structures and specialist warehousing

DRWakefield, a family-run business sourcing and importing green coffee beans to the UK, Simon Wakefield talks about why they employed a long term part-time marketing professional from The Marketing Centre.

Charity Job, the UK’s largest and busiest website for jobs in the charity sector, comments on the value of having senior management marketing expertise in-house.

This collection features brands and content creators that used video and other digital tactics to drive innovation, connect with their consumers, and drive brand and business metrics. Learn about best practices, creative executions, and how brands achieved success through digital.

This is the story of how we brought our forgotten but well-loved baking brand back to life. Happy reading! .

Jacks of London welcomed the online retail expertise of their part-time Marketing Director, gaining customers and widening the community interested in luxury hair products.

Oil Spill Response, a specialist supplier of oil spill response and preparedness services to the global oil industry, worked with their part-time Marketing Director to complete a structured review of the customer base and market opportunities.

TRG Vehicle Hire was a new launch of an existing business where The Marketing Centre repositioned and re-branded the business to differentiate it in the marketplace. This immediately delivered new business.

